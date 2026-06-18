Man Throws Boy Into Crocodile Pit, Zoo Owner's Wife Jumps In To Save Him

A three-year-old boy is recovering in critical but stable condition after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-run zoo in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon (June 18), and authorities have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say the suspect and the child did not know each other.

According to The Sun, eyewitnesses described how Tracey Johnson, wife of zoo owner Andy Johnson, bravely jumped into the crocodile enclosure to rescue the boy after he was allegedly thrown in by a stranger. The child suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm and pelvis, but none were caused by the crocodiles themselves.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Cambridgeshire Police Detective Inspector Verity McCann said, "At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances. We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other." Officers continue to support the boy’s family while the investigation is ongoing.

The zoo’s Tropical House, where the crocodile enclosure is located, remains closed "out of respect to the family," according to a statement shared on social media by Johnsons of Old Hurst. The rest of the zoo, which houses over 100 animals, remains open. The zoo, founded by Andy and Tracey Johnson, has been well known for its safety measures, with elevated walkways and fencing around the animal enclosures as described by visitors and locals.

The suspect remains in police custody as authorities collect witness statements and review the zoo’s safety protocols.