Mangione Withdraws Psychiatric Defense in Murder Trial

Attorneys for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, have withdrawn their psychiatric defense in his New York state murder trial. This decision was revealed in court documents filed on Thursday (June 18). Mangione's legal team initially planned to argue that he was experiencing an "extreme emotional disturbance" when he allegedly shot Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024.

Mangione, who faces state and federal charges, is scheduled to stand trial on September 8. The federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set for next year. Previously, Judge Gregory Carro ordered Mangione's defense to disclose details about the alleged mental disturbance. Prosecutors had expressed concerns about delays related to the psychiatric defense, which could have led to a manslaughter conviction instead of murder if accepted by the jury.

According to The Guardian, Mangione's defense team had been criticized for not providing timely information about the psychiatric claim. Despite these issues, the defense has now opted to withdraw this strategy, potentially affecting the trial's outcome.

Mangione, a 28-year-old Ivy League graduate, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case has attracted significant public attention, highlighting frustrations with the healthcare system and sparking debates about mental health defenses in criminal cases. As the trial date approaches, both the defense and prosecution are preparing for a high-profile legal battle.