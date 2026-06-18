New Gregg Allman Doc Challenges 'Outlaw' Narrative, Family Says

Gregg Allman is one of the most beloved, important and misunderstood artists in the history of American music; a new film gives fans a rare glimpse into his heart and true personality.

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, from director James Keach, is now playing in select cinemas.

Devon Allman and Duane Betts recently joined Q104.3 New York's Out of the Box to discuss the film and the man who inspired it.

From his many marriages to his public legal issues and battles with drug addiction, Gregg was widely viewed as an outlaw during his time. But Devon says that his father was far more quiet and contemplative than what the most chaotic moments of his life suggest.

"The reality is he was a very sweet, very intelligent man, and had a very surprising, lovely depth to him that a lot of people did not get to witness," Devon says.

Duane adds that the evidence of Gregg's deep-feeling nature has always been in his music, but the rare and never-before-seen moments provided by Music of My Soul will crystalize that for fans.

"The same goes for other people," Duane offers. "My dad [Dickey Betts] is the same way. At their core, I mean, Gregg, I saw him just like a southern gentleman. Really polite, would hold the door for an old lady."

Watch the full conversation via the player above!

For screenings and showtimes, go here.

Go here to keep up with Devon Allman. Go here for the latest on Duane Betts.