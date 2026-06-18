Seniors Arrested for Racing at 110+ MPH in Florida

In Leesburg, Florida, two men were arrested for allegedly racing at speeds exceeding 100 mph on U.S. Highway 27. William Bosworth, 85, and Philip Signorino, 57, were charged with street racing and super speeding. Bosworth was driving a gray Nissan sports car, while Signorino was in a red Corvette.

Lake County deputies reported that Bosworth's vehicle reached approximately 110 mph in a 45 mph zone, while Signorino's Corvette was clocked at 125 mph. Both men denied racing, claiming they did not know each other. Bosworth stated he was merely trying to distance himself from the Corvette, which had swerved towards him. Despite this, Signorino reportedly told jail staff he drove "the one that won, the Corvette" when asked about his vehicle.

According to a report by ClickOrlando, both men face charges of racing on a highway and dangerous excessive speeding. The incident, which occurred around 11:40 p.m. on June 12, was captured on body camera footage. The arrests highlight the dangers of street racing and the importance of adhering to speed limits to ensure public safety.