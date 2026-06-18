South Faces Days Of Rain, Flash Flooding From Post-Tropical Storm Arthur

Communities across the South are facing days of heavy rain, dangerous flash flooding, and severe storms as the remnants of Post-Tropical Storm Arthur sweep through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and neighboring states. The system, still packed with tropical moisture, triggered a rare Level 4 out of 4 High Risk for flash flooding along the Mississippi and Alabama coasts early Thursday (June 18), with the threat expected to expand eastward into Georgia and the Florida Panhandle through the weekend.

Many areas from eastern Texas to Alabama have already seen six to nine inches of rain this week, with widespread flooding reported in communities such as Shreveport, Louisiana, and Picayune, Mississippi. The National Weather Service warned that rainfall totals could reach five to ten inches—potentially up to twenty inches in isolated spots—raising the likelihood of “widespread and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.”

So far, at least two people have died in Texas amid this week’s storms: a woman near San Antonio was swept away in her car by fast-moving waters, and a 15-year-old boy drowned in a flooded retention pond near Houston, as reported by CNN. Local officials have been conducting water rescues across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, where first responders saved residents—including children—from homes and vehicles surrounded by rising water.

The National Weather Service said the remnants of Arthur are also creating a tornado risk in southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, and a corridor of damaging winds is possible from eastern Alabama to the Carolinas through Friday (June 19). Storm surges of two to four feet are possible from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, threatening coastal communities.

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect for more than 17 million people from Houston to Atlanta, with rainfall rates reaching up to four inches per hour in some locations. The National Weather Service has emphasized that just six inches of moving water can knock over an adult, and one foot can carry away most vehicles.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for over 100 counties and activated additional emergency resources. As Arthur’s moisture continues to move across the South, officials are urging residents to avoid travel on flooded roads and to heed all warnings as further severe weather is anticipated through the weekend.