Teyana Taylor Speaks Out After Viral Knicks Game Security Drama

After a viral video showed Teyana Taylor being denied access to the court following the New York Knicks' championship win, the entertainer has clarified the situation. The Knicks secured their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs, and the celebrations were attended by numerous celebrities, including Taylor.

See the video here

In the video, Taylor appeared to be stopped by security while trying to join the on-court celebrations.

However, Taylor explained on Instagram that the incident was less dramatic than it seemed. She mentioned that she was initially stopped by a security guard while on her way to the proper entrance. Friends and family associated with the Knicks, including Karl-Anthony Towns' father, encouraged her to enter through a nearby access point, which led to some confusion.

Taylor noted that the security guard was simply doing her job amid the chaos of the celebration.

"I think she was just a little overwhelmed," Taylor wrote, adding that everyone faced challenges getting onto the court. She assured fans that she had the necessary credentials and was able to join the celebration shortly after the video was taken.

Taylor emphasized that the incident was a minor hiccup during a historic night for the Knicks, and she enjoyed the celebration without further issues.