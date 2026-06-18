Trump Indicates Iran Deal Timeline Flexible

President Donald Trump has suggested that the 60-day timeline to negotiate a final agreement with Iran is not a strict deadline. Speaking on Wednesday (June 17) during the G7 summit in France, Trump stated, "I don't view it as hard," emphasizing that the timeline could extend as long as Iran behaves. The memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran specifies a 60-day period to finalize the deal, extendable with mutual consent.

Trump's comments come amid ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran. According to a draft obtained by CNN, the agreement includes Iran's commitment to never develop nuclear weapons and allows Iran to export oil after the deal is signed. However, Trump warned that the U.S. would resume bomb strikes if Iran does not comply.

The memorandum also outlines the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and potential financial relief for Iran. The U.S. has agreed to lift its naval blockade, and Iran could access a $300 billion development fund if it meets its commitments. However, the document does not explicitly mention the Strait of Hormuz, referring instead to marine traffic from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman.

The negotiations have been complex, with both sides expressing distrust. The Soufan Center reported that the U.S. sent the draft back to Iran for amendments, demanding clarity on Iran's nuclear commitments and control over the Strait of Hormuz.