Carlos Mencia In Jail For Alleged Tax Evasion

Comedian Carlos Mencia, known for his Comedy Central show "Mind of Mencia," was arrested on Thursday (June 18) in Los Angeles for alleged tax evasion. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, announced that Mencia faces 12 felony charges, including six counts each of failing to file personal and corporate income taxes with the intent to evade tax. The charges stem from allegations that Mencia, born Ned Arnel Holness, failed to report $8.7 million in income from 2019 to 2024.

The District Attorney's office claims that Mencia did not report approximately $3.3 million in personal income and $5.4 million in corporate income through his company, Nedlos Entertainment, Inc. He allegedly owes over $300,000 in state taxes. Mencia's bail is set at $250,000, and he remains in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for June 22.

District Attorney Hochman emphasized the importance of tax compliance, stating, "Failing to report millions of dollars in income is a slap in the face to hardworking Californians." The case marks the first for the newly established Business Tax Fraud Unit, which aims to tackle business tax-related offenses.

TheWrap reports that Mencia is on the California Franchise Tax Board's list of top 500 tax delinquencies. He allegedly received 78 demand notices regarding his tax obligations. If convicted, Mencia could face up to 11 years and four months in state prison.

The Business Tax Fraud Unit was established in May 2026 to enhance the prosecution of tax-related offenses.