FDA Panel Recommends mRNA Flu Vaccine for Older Adults

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) top vaccine advisory panel has unanimously recommended the approval of Moderna's new mRNA influenza vaccine, mFlusiva, for adults aged 50 and over. This decision, made on Thursday (June 18), marks the first time since 2023 that the FDA has reviewed a new vaccine application. The vaccine employs the same mRNA technology used in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite initial reluctance, the FDA reversed its decision from February to review Moderna's application after facing criticism. The mRNA technology allows for faster production and potentially stronger protection against influenza, which is crucial as flu strains can mutate rapidly. According to NPR, the vaccine showed a 27% increase in effectiveness compared to standard flu shots.

The panel's recommendation comes amidst ongoing criticism of vaccines from the Trump administration, particularly from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal against mRNA vaccines. However, experts like Dr. Anna Durbin have praised the vaccine's safety and efficacy. Durbin noted that over 6 billion doses of mRNA vaccines have been administered since 2020, proving their safety profile.

Moderna's flu vaccine could significantly reduce the time required to produce a vaccine that matches emerging flu strains, from six months to just two or three months, as NBC News reports. The FDA will make a final decision by early August, considering the advisory panel's recommendation.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee has been blocked from convening, the FDA's approval could pave the way for the vaccine's availability in the next flu season. PBS highlights that the mRNA flu vaccine could potentially prevent thousands of hospitalizations among older Americans.