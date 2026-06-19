Hegseth Announces Review Of U.S. Troops In Europe

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a six-month review of American military forces in Europe on Thursday (June 18, 2026) at a NATO meeting in Brussels. The review aims to assess how quickly European allies can take responsibility for their own security. Hegseth criticized NATO allies for their "shameful" inaction during the war with Iran, highlighting their refusal to allow U.S. forces access to certain bases.

Hegseth emphasized that the "era of free-riding" in NATO is over, and the review will determine which countries meet expectations. He stated, "It's a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors." The review is part of a broader push for NATO members to increase defense spending, with a target of 5% of GDP, including 3.5% on core defense.

The announcement comes ahead of the NATO Summit in Turkey next month, where further discussions on defense commitments are expected. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte noted that European defense spending increased by $90 billion last year, a 20% rise from 2024. Despite this, Hegseth's comments reflect ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its allies over defense responsibilities.

The review follows the U.S. decision to scale back its commitments to NATO's high readiness force, known as the NATO Force Model. Hegseth warned that U.S. contributions to NATO's annual dues would depend on other countries meeting their defense spending targets. The U.S. remains the largest defense spender within NATO, having spent an estimated $845 billion last year.

The outcome of the review could influence future U.S. military presence and strategy in Europe, as the Pentagon seeks to ensure that NATO is prepared to lead its own defense efforts.