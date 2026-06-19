Tankers' Group Says Hormuz Mines Still Need To Be Cleared

An international tankers association has announced that shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to normal until dozens of mines are cleared. The director of Intertanko, which represents independent tanker owners, stated that approximately 80 mines still block this crucial Middle East shipping lane. Despite some tankers managing to pass through on Thursday (June 18) after a U.S.-Iran agreement, the situation remains precarious.

The agreement, signed by President Trump and Iranian officials, aims to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, industry experts do not expect shipping to return to normal anytime this year. According to New York Post, some ships had to navigate along the rocky coast of Oman or through Iranian waters known as "Tehran's tollbooth."

Reuters reported that while some vessels have begun to move, safety concerns persist. INTERTANKO managing director Tim Wilkins emphasized the need for mine clearance to start "at the earliest point" and for mine danger areas to be published. The oil industry is also seeking clarity on issues like sanctions and toll payments.

Despite the U.S.-Iran agreement, maritime security advisories indicate that restrictions remain in place. A Joint Maritime Information Center advisory warned that the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remains until a ceasefire agreement is executed. The maritime threat level in the Strait of Hormuz is still considered "SEVERE," as reported by gCaptain.

Industry groups stress that returning to normal operations will require coordinated procedures and security assurances. Jakob Larsen, Chief Safety & Security Officer at BIMCO, highlighted the need for an internationally coordinated framework to manage the resumption of traffic through the Strait. The organization also warned that the threat of naval mines remains a significant concern.