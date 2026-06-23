Attorney General Alan Wilson Wins South Carolina GOP Runoff

By iHeartRadio

June 23, 2026

Ted Cruz Campaigns For South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Wilson
Photo: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Alan Wilson, the current Attorney General of South Carolina, has won the Republican primary runoff for governor, according to projections by NBC News. Wilson, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, defeated Pamela Evette, the state's Lieutenant Governor, in a closely watched race. Both candidates had secured Trump's endorsement, but Wilson ultimately prevailed.

The runoff election, held on Tuesday (June 23), was a significant event for South Carolina voters, who also participated in several other contests. Wilson, who has served as attorney general since 2011, will now face Democrat Jermaine Johnson in the gubernatorial election this November. Johnson, a state representative, secured his party's nomination outright in the primary.

Wilson's victory comes after a campaign marked by endorsements from several former opponents, including U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, who finished third in the primary. Norman's support, along with backing from other candidates, helped Wilson consolidate his position in the runoff.

Despite Trump's dual endorsement, the race remained competitive, with both candidates campaigning vigorously. Evette, who had initially received Trump's backing, campaigned on a platform closely aligned with the former president's policies. However, Wilson's endorsements and campaign strategy ultimately led to his victory.

The general election in November will determine who succeeds term-limited Republican Governor Henry McMaster. The outcome could have significant implications for the state's political landscape, particularly with South Carolina's role in the early stages of the 2028 presidential race.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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