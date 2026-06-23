Benny Blanco Unveils Shocking 'New Head Of Hair': See It Here

By Sarah Tate

June 23, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Benny Blanco has a wild new 'do.

The musician recently shared a video to his TikTok showing off his shocking new hairstyle, unveiling his half-shaved head while walking around outside and casually chatting at the camera, saying, "Hey guys, how're you doing? I'm just a guy with a new head of hair."

The surprising new style, one half of his head completely buzzed while the other remains covered in his signature curls, was seemingly an effort to get fans interested in his new self-help guide F*ck Failure, per E! News. This was was echoed in the caption he wrote over top the clip, "pov: u just shaved half ur head so people buy ur book."

"New me. Oh my God," he said, later adding, "Please go buy my book."

Benny Blanco
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