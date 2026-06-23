Carly Rae Jepsen Sets Music Return With Double Album ‘Day And Night’

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her first new project in three years, a 24-track double album titled Day and Night.

The "Call Me Maybe" singer shared news of her eighth album, which is set for release on September 18 via Interscope Records, on Monday (June 22) through an Instagram post featuring the album art, which depicts her in an oversized leather jacket. Fans can get a first taste of the album with the lead single, "On Wires," which will be released on Friday (June 26).

The album will be split into two parts: "Day" and "Night," each containing 12 songs, per Variety. According to a press release, the "Day" section will feature "organic and raw" sounds with live instrumentation and "hints of '70s-inspired psychedelic pop." In contrast, the "Night" section will explore a "sleek, synth-driven world of dance pop." Jepsen collaborated with Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert and her husband Cole M.G.N. on the project.