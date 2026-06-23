DOJ Announces Record-Breaking Healthcare Fraud Crackdown

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced a historic healthcare fraud crackdown, charging over 450 defendants across 45 U.S. states and territories. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed that the alleged fraud amounts to more than $6.5 billion. Among those charged are 90 medical professionals and 100 individuals accused of Medicaid fraud.

The DOJ's Health Care Fraud Unit, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other agencies, spearheaded the operation. This effort resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants, including 96 healthcare providers, and civil charges against 126 defendants, with settlements totaling $48.6 million. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) also played a crucial role, preventing over $4 billion in fraudulent claims and revoking the billing privileges of 205 providers.

According to BakerHostetler, the crackdown targeted various fraudulent schemes, including telemedicine and genetic testing fraud, prescription opioid trafficking, and fraudulent wound care. The DOJ also pursued transnational criminal organizations involved in healthcare fraud.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the administration's commitment to combating healthcare fraud, stating, "This administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities." The DOJ has established a Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center to leverage technology in identifying emerging fraud schemes.

As the DOJ continues its aggressive enforcement, healthcare entities are urged to enhance compliance measures to avoid future legal actions. The crackdown signifies the administration's dedication to protecting the integrity of healthcare programs and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used appropriately.