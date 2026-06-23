Homeland Security Adjusts Iran's World Cup Travel Guidelines

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has altered its travel guidelines for Iran's national soccer team, allowing them to arrive in Seattle a day earlier for their World Cup match on Friday (June 26). This change comes after the Iranian soccer federation announced plans to file a complaint with FIFA over perceived unfair treatment in the U.S.

Previously, Iran's team was required to enter the U.S. within 24 hours of their matches and leave the same day, a policy that led to criticism from the team's coach, Amir Ghalenoei, who described Iran as the "most oppressed" team in the tournament. The team has been commuting from their base in Tijuana, Mexico, for games in the U.S. due to these restrictions.

According to a CNBC report, Andrew Giuliani, director of the White House World Cup Task Force, expressed willingness to renegotiate Iran's entry terms to ensure competitive fairness. However, the U.S. remains firm on its security measures, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The DHS spokesperson stated that Iran's team will now be allowed to stay in Seattle until after their match against Egypt concludes, before returning to their base in Tijuana. This adjustment aims to provide Iran with the same preparation time as other teams, aligning with FIFA's guidelines for team travel.

Despite the changes, some Iranian team officials have faced visa issues, complicating their participation in the tournament. The U.S. Department of State recently resolved a visa issue for player Mehdi Torabi, allowing him to continue participating in the World Cup.