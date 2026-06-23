Iron Maiden Issues Statement Following Concert Power Outage: 'Disappointed'

Iron Maiden released an official statement via their website after a severe power outage disrupted their concert in Paris on Monday (June 22).

The concert, which was being filmed for an upcoming release, was interrupted before eventually resuming. However, the set list was cut short, with fans taking to social media to express their disappointment.

In the statement, the legendary band explained that authorities told them they "could not have over 30,000 fans on the streets unable to get home."

"This gave just enough time for the band to complete the set but unable to play any of the encores," the statement read.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson also thanked fans and promised them the upcoming film project would make up for the incident.

"We'll find a way to deal with and overcome the missing songs in the encore when it comes to the final film," the musician shared in the message. "We know that many of you travelled long distances, waited patiently throughout the interruption. We share your disappointment. No one is more disappointed than the band and crew, who were eager to deliver the full performance you deserved. What we will remember most from last night is the incredible spirit inside the arena. Thank you, Paris."

The incident is currently under investigation as to what caused the blackout.