Jack White’s Wife Files for Divorce, Cites ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

By Will Mendelson

June 23, 2026

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Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Jack White's wife, Olivia Jean, has filed for divorce from the rocker.

Per TMZ, Jean filed her petition for divorce on June 3, claiming the musician is guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct."

The estranged couple, who married in December 2022, were last seen together in public in April in New York City.

"Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper," the court documents read, per the outlet. The filing also said Jean is dependent on White's income for bills and needs to be put on his life insurance policy.

Previously, the White Stripes rocker was married to bandmate Meg White, as well as model Karen Elson.

Jack White
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