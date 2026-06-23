Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She's Being Honest About Her 'Enhancements'

Khloe Kardashian is getting honest about the work she has had done.

In a recent interview with People, the Kardashians star, 41, explained why she is opening up more about the various cosmetic procedures she has had done over the years after previously shutting down haters online and correcting misinformation.

"This gentleman was dictating all these things that I did," she said. "And if I did, I would totally say that. I don't have a problem with it."

The Good American co-founder shared that she "[wants] people to know" that her look isn't "all natural" and that she has put in work to maintain her appearance, from losing weight and aging to going under the knife and getting injections.

"There is maintenance involved," she said. "I've been in the public eye since I was 21. And so age has something to do with it, weight loss for sure. But yes, I've had enhancements. I've had my nose done. I love any sort of laser or injectable. And before I need to get my face surgically done, I'm going to do all the lasers and injectables or whatever that I can."

In a recent conversation with her mother Kris Jenner for Kardashian's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the pair spoke about Jenner's own time going under the knife getting a "beautiful" facelift and hitting back at negative comments.