LISA Reveals Her 'Twin'-Like Bond With BLACKPINK's ROSÉ

LISA, a member of the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, recently opened up about her close relationship with fellow bandmate ROSÉ.

In a new Vanity Fair cover story published Tuesday (June 23), LISA reflected on her early days with BLACKPINK and the special bond she formed with each of the other members, including ROSÉ.

LISA joined YG Entertainment’s training program as the second member of BLACKPINK. She met JENNIE first, who helped her navigate the new environment, and later JISOO, and despite language barriers, the pair managed to communicate effectively. However, it was ROSÉ, who arrived about a year later, with whom LISA developed a particularly close friendship because they both had families living abroad.

"We became like twin sisters," she said.

While BLACKPINK has achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the biggest girl groups worldwide, the members have also focused on solo projects, per Billboard. LISA released her debut solo album Alter Ego in 2025 and is currently working on the follow-up, which she told VF is in its "exploratory" phase.

Additionally, the White Lotus star is preparing for her history-making VIVA LA LISA residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2026, where she will become the first K-pop artist to perform a Vegas residency.