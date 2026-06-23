Norway Fans' Viking Row Celebration Taking Over The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Norwegian soccer fans have brought their trademark Viking row celebration to the heart of North America, energizing the 2026 FIFA World Cup and captivating crowds from Boston to New York City. Hundreds of supporters, clad in red and navy, have been seen performing the synchronized rowing motion—meant to mimic a Viking ship—across stadiums, public transit, and city landmarks.

On Monday (June 22), ahead of Norway’s group stage match against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium, fans gathered in Times Square to perform the now-viral Viking row on the famous red steps. The celebration, which has included everyone from the NJ Devil mascot to unsuspecting commuters, was also spotted on escalators, subways, and even during a summer solstice yoga class in Manhattan. The Viking row has become so popular that it has appeared everywhere from the streets to stadium gates, and even inspired Norway’s Parliament to pause proceedings in Oslo for a synchronized chant.

Videos of the Viking row have gone viral, with social media users praising the Norwegians for bringing a festive spirit to American cities. Some bystanders were amused to see Norwegians sitting on subway floors, while others marveled at how the World Cup has transformed the local atmosphere into a street festival.

Norway’s return to the World Cup after 28 years has only added to the excitement. The team opened their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Iraq at Boston Stadium, led by two goals from star striker Erling Haaland. After facing Senegal on Monday night, Norway will return to Boston for a crucial match against France on Friday. As of Monday morning, Norway and France were tied for the lead in Group I.

With Norway’s fans winning attention for both their team’s performance and their unique celebrations, the Viking row looks set to remain a highlight of the tournament as matches continue across North America.