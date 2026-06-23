Rolling Stones' Keith Richards, 82, Admits 'I Smoke A Lot Of Weed'

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards opened up about quitting cigarettes, while revealing he smokes "a lot of weed."

"Suddenly, I felt like after all these years of smoking, I was sat around with this silly thing in my mouth thinking, how childish," the "Paint It Black" hitmaker, 82, told The Guardian on Friday (June 19). "It was that that put me off more than anything, although I smoke a lot of weed."

In 2022, Richards told PEOPLE that he turned to nicotine patches to quit the nasty habit. "I don't miss it," he told the outlet at the time. "I realized that I had 10 times more wind. You tend to slow down if you want to keep going. You pace yourself."



Last month, the rocker opened up about when fans of the Stones can expect the band to hit the road again.

"We can talk next year," the musician told the Associated Press on May 9. "At the moment, we've just finished the record and we're considering what to do after. Pretty soon, but not this year."



The band's upcoming new LP, Foreign Tongues, drops July 10.

