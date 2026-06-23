Search Suspended For Child Missing In Lake Michigan

By iHeartRadio

June 23, 2026

Great Lakes See Record Low Ice Coverage
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The search for a missing child at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana, was suspended Monday evening due to hazardous water conditions, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Michigan City Fire Department, witnesses reported seeing a child wearing red shorts enter Lake Michigan on the east side of the catwalk, just south of the lighthouse, around 5:43 p.m. Bystanders told dispatchers the child disappeared beneath the surface and did not reappear.

Multiple agencies responded quickly, including the Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), La Porte County Emergency Medical Service, and others. Search crews used four fire department divers, a DNR diver, a fishing charter boat, and drones to try to locate the child. A medical helicopter was also placed on standby.

Officials said strong currents, waves, and poor underwater visibility made the search extremely difficult. After several hours, dive operations were suspended because conditions became too dangerous for rescuers. Three Michigan City Fire Department divers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Franciscan Health for evaluation. A DNR diver was also injured and treated at the scene.

Authorities have not released the child’s age or identity. The incident is still under investigation, and officials say search efforts will continue when conditions improve. The Michigan City Fire Department reminded beachgoers to pay attention to water conditions and follow all posted warnings.

More updates are expected as new information becomes available.

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