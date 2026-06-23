Shinedown’s Brent Smith Reveals He Doesn't Have Permanent Home: Watch

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith revealed that he does not have a permanent home.

The "If You Only Knew" hitmaker recently admitted that he prefers a nomadic lifestyle on the June 18 episode of the Rock 30 podcast.

"For me, I've just never, ever had an issue being on the road," the rocker, who sold his California home in 2016, shared. "A lot of times, I will fly to where I need to go. And if it's overseas, I'll just fly overseas. I can kind of get up by living the way that I do; I can kind of move on a dime, and it just works for me."

Smith continued, "Am I saying that I'll never have a home base? No. I just don't know where that is currently."

The "Second Chance" rockers, who are currently on the road for their "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour, released their eighth studio album, EI8HT, last month.



Watch the full interview below.

