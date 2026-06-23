Trump Warns Iran About Nuclear Weapon Amid Talks

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran regarding its pursuit of nuclear weapons, as ongoing negotiations between the two nations continue. Arriving in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (June 23), Trump told reporters, "You want to see trouble, let them have a nuclear weapon." Earlier in the day, Trump claimed on Truth Social that Iran has "fully and completely" agreed to nuclear inspections. However, Iran has countered, stating that there are no plans for inspectors at enrichment sites, which Trump dismissed as "false statements."

The backdrop to these developments is a recent 14-point memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. According to Al Jazeera, the agreement includes clauses on the cessation of military operations and respect for sovereignty, but leaves questions unanswered, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program. The memorandum also addresses the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump agreeing to keep it open but reserving the right to reinstate a blockade if necessary.

The nuclear issue remains contentious. Iran has consistently maintained its right to develop a nuclear power program, although it possesses uranium enriched to 60 percent, just shy of weapons-grade material. Trump has insisted on the need for Iran to relinquish its enriched uranium stockpiles, a demand Iran has resisted. The BBC reports that the current negotiations are being judged against the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump withdrew from in 2018.

As the U.S. and Iran prepare for further talks in Geneva, the international community watches closely. The PBS outlines a timeline of tensions, highlighting the complexities surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for regional stability and global security.