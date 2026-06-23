Watch: Brandon Flowers Announces First Solo Album In More Than A Decade

The Killers' Brandon Flowers announced that he will release his first new solo album in more than a decade.

Entitled Thrasher, the new LP marks the rocker's first solo album since 2015's The Desired Effect and will drop Aug. 21.

"Been circling above now for so long," the musician captioned a teaser video on his Instagram on Tuesday (June 23). "I'm ready to come down."

Per Pitchfork, the country-tinged upcoming project was recorded in Nashville.

"As I've gotten older, I've found my way back to my father's music; 'Country-Western' (as he called it) and discovered that the stories I carry really feel most at home in the skin of this beautiful American tradition," Flowers said in a statement, per the outlet.

The album's first single, "Plan," drops Friday (June 25).

Here is the track listing for Thrasher: