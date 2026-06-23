Watch: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage During Ireland Show

Just call him a "master of" getting back up when falling down.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett fell off the stage during the iconic band's show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday (June 19).

The scary moment happened just as the rockers began performing their hit "Seek & Destroy." Video footage shows the lead guitarist playing the song's opening riff before mistakenly stepping on a fabric stage cover, falling into the crowd.

The "Master of Puppets" hitmaker quickly recovered, returning to the stage and playing the rest of the song.

This isn't the first time Hammett has taken a tumble during a show. In November 2023, he suffered a fall during a concert in Detroit.

The influential metal band is currently touring the United Kingdom before beginning their "Life Burns Faster" residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in October.

"Surprise! The world's worst-kept secret is now official," the group wrote on their website back in February 2026. "We are bringing our No Repeat Weekends to Sphere in Las Vegas this fall! As you've come to expect, each set of shows will be No Repeat Weekends, meaning if you attend both the Thursday and Saturday shows, you will not hear the same song twice."

Watch the clip below.