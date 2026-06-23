Wiz Khalifa is making headlines for his parenting advice after his 13-year-old son, Sebastian "Bash" Thomaz, called him about a potential fight at the mall. On Friday (June 19), while livestreaming on Twitch, Wiz received the call from Bash, who shared his concerns about another kid trying to start a fight.

Wiz advised his son to de-escalate the situation and protect himself if necessary, but emphasized avoiding confrontation whenever possible.

"Nah, don't do that, bro. Don't get into no fight," Wiz told Bash. "De-escalate the situation, and if you have to, then protect yourself, but don’t put yourself in no situation where you know some sh\*t like that is going to go down," he said, as reported by XXL.

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The conversation was overheard by Wiz's audience since he didn't mute the stream. However, the Pittsburgh rapper expressed that he wasn't concerned about people sharing the moment or critiquing his parenting. "That's my ****' kid, he's my responsibility, he's not yours so...," he stated with a laugh.

Fans on social media have praised Wiz for his approach, with many highlighting the importance of his advice. The interaction between Wiz and Bash has sparked positive reactions online, with many applauding the rapper's balanced approach to teaching his son how to handle conflicts.