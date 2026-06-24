Amy Adams Details Time She Helped Save Man Who Was ‘Stabbed In The Neck’

Amy Adams: full-time actress, part-time life-saving hero.

During an appearance on the June 22 episode of the SmartLess podcast, the Arrival actress, 51, recounted to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes the time she helped save a man's life after she and her family came across him bleeding out after being "stabbed in the neck" near Los Angeles, per People.

Adams explained that she, her father Richard Adams, husband Darren Le Gallo and daughter Aviana Le Gallo were leaving their "favorite restaurant" in Santa Monica when they encountered a chaotic scene.

"These people were screaming and a guy was walking and they're yelling, 'He's dying.' And my husband's like, 'That's blood,'" she said, adding that the man "was bleeding and his friends were freaking out."

Telling her husband to stay with her daughter, Adams and her father immediately jumped into action, staying "focused" as they used their beach towels to apply pressure in an effort to stem the bleeding.

"And I'm sitting there somehow going, 'You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in,'" she said. "I literally was just so focused. I was like, 'The more you struggle, the faster you're going to bleed. Just lay down. Let's elevate this."

The man survived the terrifying incident, and in a full-circle moment, the Enchanted star unexpectedly had a second, less life-threatening run-in with him a year later.

"A guy walks up to me in the restaurant and he's like, 'I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh my God, it's you.' And it was him and he was like all teary and he had his son with him. It was so crazy."

Adams isn't the only famous face to stay calm under pressure and step in to save someone from a terrible fate. In 2025, Jimmy Kimmel recounted the time he saved The Odyssey actor and his longtime faux foe Matt Damon from choking during a dinner party.