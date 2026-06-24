Avila Chevalier Wins Democratic Primary For New York's 13th District

NBC News projects that Darializa Avila Chevalier has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for New York's 13th Congressional District. Avila Chevalier, who received an endorsement from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defeated incumbent Adriano Espaillat and challenger Oscar Romero Jr. in a closely watched race.

Avila Chevalier, a Democratic-socialist, represents a significant win for the Democratic Socialists of America. Her campaign focused on progressive policies, including immigration reform and affordable housing. She is a doctoral student at the City University of New York and has been active in organizing efforts within the community.

Espaillat, who has served five terms in Congress, faced criticism for his stance on certain issues, which some constituents felt did not align with the district's evolving political landscape. His support for Israel was noted as a point of contention among the district's more left-leaning voters. Despite his progressive record in Congress, Avila Chevalier's campaign resonated with voters seeking change.

The primary was part of a broader effort by Mayor Mamdani to influence the composition of New York City's congressional delegation. His endorsements have played a pivotal role in several races, including this one. The general election for New York's 13th Congressional District is expected to remain a solid Democratic seat, according to major election forecasters.

Avila Chevalier's victory marks a shift in the district's political dynamics and underscores the growing influence of progressive movements within the Democratic Party.