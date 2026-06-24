Camp Mystic Files For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits

Camp Mystic, a Texas Hill Country summer camp, has filed for bankruptcy following last year's tragic flooding that resulted in the deaths of 27 campers and counselors. The camp's court filings reveal debts exceeding $10 million, while assets total less than $500,000. The camp's owners previously announced they would not reopen this summer as legal proceedings continue.

The camp is facing five wrongful death lawsuits, with families accusing camp leaders of failing to evacuate despite worsening flood conditions. A Travis County judge is set to decide whether these cases can be resolved through arbitration, as requested by Camp Mystic, which cites a "binding arbitration" provision in their registration agreements. However, many families and legal experts, including Carl Tobias, argue that the cases should be tried in open court to ensure public accountability.

In addition to legal challenges, Camp Mystic's future remains uncertain due to ongoing investigations by the Texas Rangers and the Department of State Health Services. These investigations, along with over 600 complaints, have prompted calls for the camp's license to be revoked. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and several families have urged state officials to deny the camp's license renewal until all investigations are complete.

Despite the controversy, some families remain loyal to the camp and its owners, the Eastland family, who have operated Camp Mystic for decades. CNN reports that about 800 families have enrolled their daughters for the upcoming season, driven by a deep bond with the camp community.

The legal and financial challenges facing Camp Mystic highlight the complexities of balancing tradition, safety, and accountability. As the camp navigates its future, the outcome of the lawsuits and investigations will likely play a significant role in determining whether it can reopen and regain trust.