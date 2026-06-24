Daryl Hall Reveals He Underwent Kidney Transplant: 'A Complete Success'

Daryl Hall opened up about recently receiving a kidney transplant from a "very kind and generous" living donor.

The Hall and Oates legend took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 23) to share the news with his fans.

"I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous donor," the musician wrote in the post. "It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I'm already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success. I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music."

The "Maneater" hitmaker previously spoke out about living with Lyme disease, having been diagnosed in 2006, per the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.

"I have good days and bad days," Hall told Seacoast Media Group in a 2008 interview. "I was fine for four months, then I might have tremors, headaches, fatigue. It's like a roving street gang of germs."

Per Harvard University, symptoms of the disease can affect kidney function and also include muscles aches and joint pain.

In 2024, the music icon released his latest solo studio album, D.