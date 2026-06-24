Dem Lander Wins New York's 10th Congressional District

By iHeartRadio

June 24, 2026

New York Progressive Democrats On The Primary Ballot Hold Election Eve Rally In Brooklyn
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News / Getty Images

NBC News projects that Brad Lander will win the Democratic primary for New York's 10th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman. Lander's victory marks a significant triumph for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who endorsed Lander and other progressive candidates in the primaries.

Lander, a former city comptroller, campaigned on a platform that included addressing cost-of-living issues and confronting corporate interests. His campaign also focused on challenging the policies of President Donald Trump. The race in the 10th District, which spans Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, was heavily influenced by debates over U.S. support for Israel. Lander criticized Goldman's stance on Israel, accusing him of being too lenient on the country's military actions in Gaza.

Goldman, who had been endorsed by several labor unions and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), emphasized his experience as a former prosecutor and his efforts to scrutinize federal immigration enforcement. However, Lander's alignment with progressive values and his endorsement by Mamdani and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders helped secure his lead.

The primary results reflect a broader shift within the Democratic Party towards more progressive policies, as seen in other races across New York City. Lander's victory is expected to influence the November elections, where Democrats aim to maintain control of the district.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices