Dem Lander Wins New York's 10th Congressional District

NBC News projects that Brad Lander will win the Democratic primary for New York's 10th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman. Lander's victory marks a significant triumph for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who endorsed Lander and other progressive candidates in the primaries.

Lander, a former city comptroller, campaigned on a platform that included addressing cost-of-living issues and confronting corporate interests. His campaign also focused on challenging the policies of President Donald Trump. The race in the 10th District, which spans Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, was heavily influenced by debates over U.S. support for Israel. Lander criticized Goldman's stance on Israel, accusing him of being too lenient on the country's military actions in Gaza.

Goldman, who had been endorsed by several labor unions and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), emphasized his experience as a former prosecutor and his efforts to scrutinize federal immigration enforcement. However, Lander's alignment with progressive values and his endorsement by Mamdani and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders helped secure his lead.

The primary results reflect a broader shift within the Democratic Party towards more progressive policies, as seen in other races across New York City. Lander's victory is expected to influence the November elections, where Democrats aim to maintain control of the district.