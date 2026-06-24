FLO Joins iHeartRadio’s On The Verge As Global Star Rises (60)

FLO’s rise may have looked instant, but their placement as iHeartRadio’s newest On The Verge artist is years in the making.

Since debuting with the viral hit “Cardboard Box” in 2022, Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas have built a global movement rooted in chemistry, confidence, and classic-meets-modern R&B.

Their debut album Access All Areas cements that momentum—earning a Grammy nomination and delivering fearless anthems that balance vulnerability with power. With sold-out tours, major award recognition, and a rapidly growing fanbase, FLO represents the next generation of girl groups redefining the genre.

Now firmly on the brink of superstardom, FLO isn’t just On The Verge—they’re taking over.