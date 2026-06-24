Flood Watches Stretch From Nebraska To Florida As Heavy Rains Hit

Millions of people across the Central and Southern United States are under renewed flood threats as a stretch of heavy rain continues to move from Nebraska down to western Florida. The National Weather Service and local officials have issued multiple Flood Watches through at least Friday, warning of dangerous conditions due to saturated soils and ongoing storms. According to reporting from FOX Weather, the highest risk of flash flooding is expected Wednesday (June 24), with the threat moving southeast into the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama and then into the Florida Panhandle by afternoon.

The lingering tropical moisture fueling these storms has already caused significant flooding this week. Emergency crews conducted water rescues in places like southwestern Oklahoma and Mobile, Alabama, while flooded roads and homes were reported in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. In some areas, rainfall exceeded three inches in just one hour, leading to rapid rises in local rivers and widespread street flooding. USA Today noted that in Cottonport, Louisiana, more than 29 inches of rain fell over a two-day period last week, with some towns reporting up to three feet of water on major highways.

As the week progresses, the flash flood risk will shift north and west. On Thursday (June 25), storm systems are expected to bring additional rain to Kansas and Missouri, where another Level 2 flash flood risk has been identified. By the end of the week, rainfall totals of one to two inches are likely across western Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois, with localized amounts potentially topping five inches. This comes as some communities—especially those experiencing drought—welcome the rain, while others face repeated flooding and property damage.

Experts from Climate Central emphasize that climate change is making extreme weather events like these more common and severe. Their data show an increasing frequency of billion-dollar flood disasters in affected states, stressing the importance of preparedness and adaptation for communities facing repeated storms.

Officials warn residents to stay alert for changing conditions, obey road closures, and check for updates from local authorities as flood threats continue into the weekend. More information and real-time alerts are available from the National Weather Service and local emergency services.