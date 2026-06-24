Google Joins Dow, Replacing Verizon In Index Shakeup

Google's parent company, Alphabet, will replace Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), effective Monday (June 29). This change, announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices, aims to enhance the index's representation of dynamic sectors like artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and digital advertising. Alphabet's inclusion reflects its larger market capitalization and share price, making it a more suitable representative of the Communication Services sector.

Alphabet will join other tech giants such as Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the 30-stock index. The addition is expected to broaden and strengthen the DJIA's exposure to emerging areas of the U.S. economy. Verizon's lower share price meant it contributed less to the price-weighted index, representing only about one-half of one percentage point.

The reshuffle comes as Alphabet invests heavily in artificial intelligence, raising significant funds to support its AI initiatives. Despite recent stock market volatility, Alphabet's shares have risen over 10% in 2026, continuing a positive trend for the company.

Additionally, Honeywell International will remain in the DJIA after spinning off its aerospace business on June 29. The parent company will be renamed Honeywell Technologies, while the new Honeywell Aerospace will not join the index.

The changes to the DJIA highlight the evolving landscape of the U.S. economy and the growing influence of technology companies in the market. As Alphabet joins the prestigious index, it marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects its impact on the tech industry.