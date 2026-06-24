Jessica Simpson Open To Dates Sliding Into Her DMs — But There’s A Catch

Jessica Simpson isn't opposed to someone shooting their shot with her on social media, but they have to meet one major requirement.

TMZ caught up with the Nashville Canyon singer, 45, at LAX on Monday (June 22) and was asked how she felt about potential dates sliding into her DMs. After noting that it wasn't "a bad way" for someone to show interest, TMZ wondered whether Simpson's DMs were "open." She initially replied, "sure," before quickly clarifying, "I mean, if you're verified, maybe."

The Dukes of Hazzard actress's latest comments on dating come months after she explained that she wasn't lacking in "options" in the dating scene when shutting down the idea of potentially joining The Bachelorette to look for a new partner.

Simpson foray into the dating pool comes more than a year after she and her estranged husband Eric Johnson announced their separation. In January 2025, they shared a statement confirming they had split after 10 years of marriage and were focusing on what was best for their children and "[working] through this as a family." The former couple share three kids: daughters Maxwell Drew, 14, and Birdie Mae, 7, and son Ace Knute, 12.

Simpson was most recently linked to Nashville-based roadie musician Thomas Eisenhood, reportedly meeting through mutual friends in the industry. A source told People in April that Simpson was "happy" and "in a great place."