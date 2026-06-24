Kennedy Center Must Update Judge On Its Plans

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., is under pressure to provide a detailed status report on its operations and renovation plans. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper has ordered the center to submit this report following a lawsuit concerning the arts complex's future. The report must outline the center's immediate plans for construction, programming, and public access, as well as explain the purpose and status of the tarp and scaffolding that currently cover the front of the building.

The Kennedy Center's administration, led by President and CEO Matt Floca, was initially given three days to comply with the judge's directive, issued last Tuesday (June 17). However, the center requested an extension, which Judge Cooper denied. Now, the center must file the report within seven days of its July board meeting or by July 31, whichever comes first.

The tarp and scaffolding have been a point of contention since they were erected to remove President Donald Trump's name from the building's facade, as ordered by the court. The removal of Trump's name is part of an ongoing legal dispute involving Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, who filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Kennedy Center board. The center's management has been slow to comply with court orders, leading to further scrutiny from Judge Cooper.

The Kennedy Center is also facing challenges in reviving its programming, as many artists have canceled performances due to the venue's politicization. Additionally, the center is embroiled in litigation with the Washington National Opera, which claims the center withheld $17 million in donor funds intended for the opera company.

The center's future remains uncertain as it navigates these legal and operational challenges. The upcoming board meeting in July is expected to present several options for renovation, including full or partial closures, or phased renovations to address infrastructure needs while maintaining some programming.