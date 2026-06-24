Lainey Wilson surprised the screaming audience with Taylor Swift during a Tight End University performance on Tuesday night (June 23).

Wilson, 34, shared a full-circle story as she introduced the global pop megastar to the stage. The first time the Whirlwind hitmaker saw Swift perform was at a historic Nashville festival, where a rising Swift sang for an intimate audience on a free outdoor stage.

“I’ll tell you what, I don’t think y’all are ready for what’s about to happen,” Wilson told the crowd. “When I was 14 years old, I started coming to this thing called CMA Fest, and I came every single year. And the very first year that I came, I got to see this act down on the Riverfront Stage. She was 16. I was 14. And there was like 30 people there. And four of the 30 was me, my mama, my daddy (and) my sister, and (it was) really, really special. And it has been so cool to see what she has done. And she is just as kind as she is talented. Y’all welcome to the stage my friend, Taylor Swift.”

Swift emerged on stage and teamed up with Wilson to perform “Love Story,” a classic fan-favorite hit that she wrote solo for her sophomore studio record, Fearless, in 2008. Swift dedicated the performance to 49ers tight end George Kittle as she supported him, Greg Olsen and her fiancé, Travis Kelce at the opening night ceremony. The performance arrived as Swift, a history-making Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, approaches the 20th anniversary of her game-changing debut studio album.

Wilson is now a performed on the main stage at Nissan Stadium during the Country Music Association’s CMA Fest, which took place earlier this month in Nashville, Tennessee. Riley Green and Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer will co-host the three-hour televised concert special. Artists who will appear in the special include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top. CMA Fest will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 25. The show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Wilson is also part of the star-studded, genre-spanning lineup of the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, along with BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson, with more to be announced. Ryan Seacrest will host the two-night event when it returns on September 18 and September 19 to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans can tune in live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide or stream every performance on Disney+ and Hulu, giving subscribers front-row access from the comfort of their homes. Pre-sale access is open now through 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Friday, June 12 for eligible Capital One cardholders. Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/Festival.