Missy Elliott To Honor Aaliyah At ESSENCE Fest Tribute

At the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Presented by Coca-Cola®, attendees will witness a heartfelt tribute to the life and legacy of Aaliyah, led by her friend and collaborator, Missy Elliott. The tribute, set for Sunday, July 5, in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, marks 30 years since the release of Aaliyah's iconic album, One in a Million.

Missy Elliott, who worked closely with Aaliyah on hits like "One in a Million" and "If Your Girl Only Knew," will curate the tribute as part of the ESSENCE Flowers presentation. The event will honor Aaliyah's lasting impact on R&B music and culture. According to ESSENCE, Aaliyah holds a special place in the festival's history, having performed at its inaugural event in 1995.

The tribute has been developed with the support of Aaliyah's family, including her mother, Diane Haughton, and brother, Rashad Haughton. Rashad expressed gratitude for the tribute, saying, "Thirty-one years later, I am overcome with gratitude to the founders, artists, and the inimitable Missy Elliott for honoring my sister with this tribute."

Tickets for the festival are available through Ticketmaster, and the event will feature performances from artists like Cardi B, Kehlani, and Brandy & Monica.