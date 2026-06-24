Muni Long, a Grammy-winning R&B singer known for hits like "Hrs & Hrs" and "Made for Me," recently opened up about her battle with lupus and a life-saving double lung transplant. Diagnosed with lupus in 2014, Long has faced numerous health challenges due to the autoimmune disease, which can affect various parts of the body, including the lungs. Last year, while on tour with Brandy and Monica, Long's health took a severe turn when she developed pneumonia during the tour's Northeast leg.

According to Variety, Long was advised by doctors that she needed a transplant to survive and was given just one week to live. "I should have never taken that tour," Long admitted, acknowledging the toll it took on her health. She ultimately decided to undergo the double lung transplant in December 2025, a decision influenced by her desire to be there for her son.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Long shared that she is now six months post-operation and feeling "fabulous," though she still faces a long road to recovery. Doctors have advised that it may take six months to a year before she can perform again. Despite concerns about her voice, Long remains focused on her quality of life, stating, "I can't sing if I'm not here."

Long's story highlights the challenges of living with lupus, a condition that often requires patients to prioritize their health over their careers. She hopes her experience will encourage others to do the same. Her new single, "Richest," recorded before her surgery, will be the last to feature her pre-transplant vocals.