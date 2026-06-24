Noel Gallagher Shares Surprising Reaction To ‘Wonderwall’ World Cup Nod

Oasis' Noel Gallagher gave his approval of the band's iconic hit "Wonderwall" serving as England's official 2026 World Cup anthem, despite not being an England fan.

Born to two Irish parents, the "Champagne Supernova" hitmaker has previously spoken out about not being a supporter of his native England.

"I'm not an England fan; I'm Irish," Gallagher simply told BBC Radio 5 Live in 2024.

When England defeated Croatia in their match on June 17, fans celebrated by singing "Wonderwall" in unison. Despite not rooting for the Brits, the singer endorsed his song as the country's anthem.

"Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players," Gallagher told The Sun on Sunday (June 21). "Best of luck to everyone who's made the trip out there."

The hit song was released in 1995 as the second single off Oasis' album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? It ultimately reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become the band's defining track.