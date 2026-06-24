Obama Center To Release Another Block Of Museum Tickets In July

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will release its next block of museum tickets to the public starting Monday, July 8. These tickets will cover visits from September through January. Currently, all tickets are sold out, but the Center offers free admission on Tuesdays for Illinois residents. The museum features exhibits across four floors, including a full-scale replica of President Obama's Oval Office and dynamic displays about the Obama presidency.

Tickets are available for purchase online or in person, but due to high demand, it is recommended to reserve them in advance. General admission costs $30 for adults and $23 for children aged 3 to 11. Illinois residents receive discounted rates of $26 for adults and $15 for children. Visitors must provide proof of residency to avail of these discounts.

The Obama Center also offers a Campus Experience Tour, which includes guided access to the museum and exclusive areas. The tour costs $75 per person Monday through Wednesday and $95 Thursday through Sunday.

The Center, located in Jackson Park, is part of a larger campus that includes public spaces, gardens, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library. It aims to inspire community engagement and civic participation. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the Obama Foundation's website.