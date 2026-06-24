Role Model Channeling New Alter Ego On Upcoming Album

Get ready to meet Chuck Timely.

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, is preparing to drop his third studio album Chuck Timely & the Hourglass later this summer, and he is enlisting his new time-traveling, one-of-a-kind alter ego to tell the story, per People. The character of Chuck Timely came about when Pillsbury was more than halfway done with the new album as a representation of the themes explored in the project.

"As soon as I brought it to the boys in the studio, it was all we talked about every single day, was Chuck," he said. "What are his likes and his dislikes? What kind of music does he like? What kind of car does he drive? And we were like, 'No, he just kind of somehow appears where he needs to be."

The "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" musician, 29, said he had a lot of fun building the lore behind the character and even created a bible of all things Timely, People reports. Though much of the recording for the album had already been done, some songs were re-recorded with the character in mind.

Pillsbury shared how the concept of time was woven throughout his new album.

"I'm hitting that age now where a lot of people are getting married around me, and there's a lot of feeling stagnant and feeling like everybody's moving ahead in their lives and taking those steps and starting families or just falling in love or moving away and always kind of felt stagnant," he said. "So that's a lot of lyrically about that. There's a lot about wanting to go back in time and change other things in my life. It just seemed like time was obviously very much on my mind throughout all the songs I wrote."

Chuck Timely & the Hourglass drops August 7.