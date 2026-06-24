Teen Girl Found Hidden In Dryer In Florida Man's Home

A Key Largo man faces multiple charges after authorities discovered a teenage girl hidden inside a clothes dryer at his home following her 911 call for help, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Michael Veit, 53, was arrested Sunday (June 21) after deputies responded to a residence on Miramar Drive at approximately 11:45 a.m. The victim, who is from outside Monroe County, had called 911 to report she was being held hostage.

According to the Miami Herald, deputies found the teenage girl bound and locked inside Veit's clothes dryer. Investigators say Veit restrained her, placed her in the dryer, and took her cellphone after she told him she wanted to leave.

The teen was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office. She was later released to the custody of a family member, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Major Crimes detectives who responded to the scene collected evidence, including several sheets of counterfeit currency. The U.S. Secret Service was notified as part of the investigation, according to reports.

Detectives determined there had been ongoing sexual activity between Veit and the minor, authorities said. Jail records show Veit is charged with four counts of sexual battery on a victim 16 or 17, one count of kidnapping, and one count of interfering with custody of a minor. He also faces charges of false imprisonment and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Veit remains jailed on a $650,000 bond. His attorney information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say additional charges may be filed.