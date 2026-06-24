UN Evacuates Sailors Stranded In The Strait Of Hormuz

The United Nations' International Maritime Organization (IMO) has begun evacuating over 11,000 sailors stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The evacuation follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran to end the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which began in February. Since then, Iran had effectively closed the strait, leaving many vessels stuck.

The IMO's Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez, stated on Tuesday (June 23) that the operation is being conducted in "close cooperation" with Iran, Oman, the US, and other coastal states. He emphasized that safety guarantees have been secured to ensure safe navigation. Al Jazeera reports that the evacuation plan is phased due to the elevated risk of collision in the current environment.

The recent agreement has allowed some commercial vessels to pass through the strait. According to the Kpler shipping intelligence agency, 36 vessels passed through on Monday, marking the highest level of traffic since the conflict began. However, hundreds of ships remain stranded.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to discuss the situation. He reiterated that no country, including Iran, is allowed to charge tolls on the strait, as it is an international waterway. BBC News reports that the IMO plans to use two temporary routes for the evacuation and will issue daily updates on the progress.

The evacuation is seen as a crucial step towards restoring maritime security in the region. Despite the ongoing challenges, the peace agreement marks a significant move towards resolving the conflict and reopening the strait for international trade.