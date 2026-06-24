UN Watchdog Inspectors To Visit Iran Nuclear Sites

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will soon return to Iran's nuclear sites, according to Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's Director-General. During a news conference on Wednesday (June 24), Grossi emphasized that while timing is "important, but not essential," the inspections "are going to happen." This announcement follows conflicting messages from the United States and Iran regarding the inspections.

The IAEA's role is crucial for the agreement between Washington and Tehran, which requires Iran to reduce its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Despite the announcement, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated there were no plans for such inspections. This contradicts U.S. Vice President JD Vance's earlier comments that Iran had agreed to allow inspectors.

The situation remains tense, with President Donald Trump asserting that Iran had agreed to comprehensive inspections, a claim Iran denies. The IAEA's involvement is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending regional conflicts and addressing nuclear concerns. The memorandum allows for a 60-day negotiation period to finalize the deal, including Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.

Grossi noted that the IAEA is prepared to begin technical discussions with both U.S. and Iranian officials to implement the agreement. The agency's access to Iran's nuclear facilities remains limited, but Grossi expressed confidence in identifying key areas for inspection.

As the IAEA prepares to undertake its inspections, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to longstanding nuclear tensions in the Middle East.