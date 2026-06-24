Valdez Wins NY Democratic Primary For 7th Congressional District

Claire Valdez has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for New York's 7th Congressional District. Valdez, who was endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, defeated competitors Antonio Reynoso and Julie Won. Valdez, like Mamdani, identifies as a democratic socialist and ran on a platform advocating for a pro-Palestinian stance, including an arms embargo on Israel.

The primary race was closely watched as a test of the influence of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA) against more traditional progressive factions. According to Ballotpedia, Valdez's campaign focused on abolishing ICE, advocating for affordable housing, and reallocating funds from military aid to Israel to domestic community needs.

Valdez, who represents New York Assembly District 37, previously worked as a union organizer and was actively involved with United Auto Workers Local 2110. Her victory is seen as a significant win for the democratic socialist movement in New York City, which has been gaining momentum.

Despite endorsements from prominent figures and organizations, Reynoso and Won could not match Valdez's fundraising prowess. Valdez raised over $750,000, outpacing her rivals. According to Spectrum News, the race was marked by its focus on progressive issues and the future direction of the Democratic Party in the district.

As Valdez prepares for the general election, her campaign will likely continue to emphasize her commitment to progressive policies and grassroots organizing, aiming to solidify her support base within the district.