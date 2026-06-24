Zendaya & Tom Holland Get Cozy In Rare Selfie After Marriage News

Zendaya and Tom Holland are letting fans into their romance on their own terms.

Days after Holland confirmed that he and his longtime love secretly got married, Zendaya shared a rare photo of the couple on her Instagram on Tuesday (June 23) from their time in Rome promoting their new film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Euphoria actress first posted a few different photos showing off different angles of her Spider-Man-inspired ensemble, a sparkling red cropped tank top paired with an equally dazzling blue and red color block pencil skirt and white heels. She then rounded out the carousel with a sweet selfie of her and Holland, Zendaya grinning at the camera while her husband gave her a kiss on her forehead.

"Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Holland and Zendaya, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, have kept their romance private over the years, but sparked marriage rumors earlier this year when she was seen wearing a gold band rather than her engagement ring. The Drama actress's longtime stylist Law Roach stoked the rumors even further when he claimed the couple had "already" gotten married and that the public had "missed it."

While Zendaya has played coy about the speculation, and shared why their privacy is so important to them, Holland revealed in a new cover story with Esquire that they had indeed tied the knot.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31.