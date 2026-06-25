During his 'Don't Be Dumb' tour, A$AP Rocky made a comment that sparked controversy among his fans. At a recent show, he told the women in the audience,

"Thank God y'all didn't know me when I was single."

Some interpreted this as disrespectful to his partner, Rihanna. Despite the backlash, the tour has been a major success, with sold-out shows and fans eager to see Rocky perform live.

The tour has also drawn attention due to Rihanna's presence at several shows, further fueling interest.

His relationship with Rihanna, along with his ventures in fashion and acting, has kept him in the public eye. Despite delays in releasing his album 'Don't Be Dumb', Rocky remains a prominent figure in the music industry. Billboard reports that while the album's release date remains uncertain, Rocky has apologized for the delays and expressed gratitude to collaborators like Tim Burton. The Harlem rapper continues to prioritize fatherhood, as he and Rihanna recently welcomed their third child.